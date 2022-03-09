JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision in northern Jasper County on Sunday, March 6.
Joshua M. Betts, 37, of Wheatfield, was killed when the car he was driving, a 2010 Ford passenger car, reportedly went left of center on County Road 1300 North east of County Road 200 West near Wheatfield. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Betts’ vehicle leaked into the path of a 2014 Dodge van driven by Douglas J.K Richmond, 19, of DeMotte.
The van was traveling westbound on C.R. 1300 North, police said.
Bett’s vehicle hit the van head on and both vehicles came to rest on the north side of the roadway upon impact.
Betts was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point where he died from his injuries. Richmond was reported to be in stable condition as late as Monday, March 7.