Indiana State Police car

CROWN POINT — Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:04 p.m., Lowell Troopers were dispatched to an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 at the exit ramp at U.S. 231. Two minutes later a crash was reported at the 248.2 mile-marker involving several vehicles.

As a result of the crash, both the wrong way driver and the driver of the vehicle that was struck were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The third driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

