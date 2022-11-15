Windy Ridge farm

FAIR OAKS — Firefighters from throughout the area responded to a rescue mission on Monday morning, hoping to retrieve a man who had fallen into a manure lagoon at Windy Ridge Dairy in Fair Oaks.

After a handful of hours, first responders were able to pull the body of Gordon Van Baren, 30, of Wheatfield, from the pit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.

