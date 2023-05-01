WHEATFIELD – The Wheatfield Little League opened its season last Saturday, May 29, with the traditional “parade” through town followed by games for every team. Each team was festooned in camouflage-themed uniforms in a multitude of colors, all featuring a large cursive W on the front.

The teams gathered, starting at 9 a.m. in the field just south of the ballfields at Wheatfield Elementary to decorate the trucks and trailers that would be used to tote the teams around the route. The parents decorated while the kids excitedly ran around in their uniforms and generally enjoyed themselves.