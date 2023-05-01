WHEATFIELD – The Wheatfield Little League opened its season last Saturday, May 29, with the traditional “parade” through town followed by games for every team. Each team was festooned in camouflage-themed uniforms in a multitude of colors, all featuring a large cursive W on the front.
The teams gathered, starting at 9 a.m. in the field just south of the ballfields at Wheatfield Elementary to decorate the trucks and trailers that would be used to tote the teams around the route. The parents decorated while the kids excitedly ran around in their uniforms and generally enjoyed themselves.
At 10 a.m., the parade kicked off and the entries were judged by members of the Fire Department. First place overall went to the T-Ball team from Boersma Funeral Home that was festooned with dozens of candy and cupcake-shaped balloons. The alien adventure-themed trailer of the Hamstra’s-sponsored Major Girls Softball team was second and taking up third was the Family Express Minor-B Boys team that featured cows, cows and more cows.
After the parade, cries of “play ball” echoed across the many fields as all 18 teams participated in some kind of baseball or softball game, ranging from T-ball to Senior level fast-pitch. The concession stand was open, the stands were crowded and the rain held off for most of the day.
The Wheatfield Little league president is Tasha Nava and she and the rest of the board are looking forward to another great season for the kids. The teams will again play each other but also will interleague with teams from DeMotte, Roselawn, Hebron, Lake of the Four Seasons and others in the general area. They will also host a “Sandlot Day” wherein the kids will be totally in charge of everything to give them a taste of what it takes to run a team and a league.
The games wrapped up around 5 p.m. with the older kids finishing in the rain but they didn’t seem to mind and were just delighted to be back on the fields.