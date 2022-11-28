WHEATFIELD — Saturday night, the Town of Wheatfield lit up with a parade of lights and the annual tree lighting at Centennial Park. The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce sponsored event included visits with Santa, chili or ham and bean soup, desserts and hot chocolate.
The parade of golf carts, cars and trucks, decorated in lights and Christmas themes, was accompanied by the Wheatfield Fire and Police Departments starting at Wheatfield Lanes. The parade came up Bierma Street, down Grove and made its way to Centennial Park where the lighted vehicles parked for people to view and enjoy.
The shelter at the park held plenty of picnic tables for people to sit and enjoy their hot soup and drinks. A line quickly formed at Santa’s little house for the children to visit the Jolly Old Elf and get a treat from Mrs. Claus. Others warmed themselves at the open fire, but the night wasn’t too cold for those who came to see the big pine tree light up.
Lead in a count down by Town Council President Robin Gear, the crowd cheered as the tree lit up. The fire department helped get the lights up on the tall tree earlier so it was ready for the big event.
DeMotte’s first Christmas Parade is Saturday
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will hold its first Christmas parade followed by Christmas in the Park at the plaza at Spencer Park including visits with Santa. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m., coming from the Community Bible Church south on Halleck St. to the plaza. Santa arrives via Keener Township Fire followed by visits with Santa for the children. The KVHS choir will be singing and there will be free cookies, hot chocolate, hot apple cider and more from 5 to 7 p.m.