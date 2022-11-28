WHEATFIELD — Saturday night, the Town of Wheatfield lit up with a parade of lights and the annual tree lighting at Centennial Park. The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce sponsored event included visits with Santa, chili or ham and bean soup, desserts and hot chocolate.

The parade of golf carts, cars and trucks, decorated in lights and Christmas themes, was accompanied by the Wheatfield Fire and Police Departments starting at Wheatfield Lanes. The parade came up Bierma Street, down Grove and made its way to Centennial Park where the lighted vehicles parked for people to view and enjoy.

Tags

Trending Food Videos