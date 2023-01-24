Wheatfield logo
By Cheri Shelhart kvpreporter@gmail.com

WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council met for the first time in 2023, opening to the election of officers for the year. Although, President Robin Gear said they are not required by law to elect the president and vice president every year, they would do it this year since they had intended to do it every year anyway. The three member board quickly chose Gear as president of the council and Diana Borky as vice president.

The council approved a resolution declaring the town would hold its own election for town council and clerk/treasurer on Nov. 7. In doing so, the town needs to establish an election board with three members including a town chairman for each of the major political parties and the town’s clerk-treasurer with the election board members choosing a chairman and the clerk-treasurer serving as secretary.

