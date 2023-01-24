WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council met for the first time in 2023, opening to the election of officers for the year. Although, President Robin Gear said they are not required by law to elect the president and vice president every year, they would do it this year since they had intended to do it every year anyway. The three member board quickly chose Gear as president of the council and Diana Borky as vice president.
The council approved a resolution declaring the town would hold its own election for town council and clerk/treasurer on Nov. 7. In doing so, the town needs to establish an election board with three members including a town chairman for each of the major political parties and the town’s clerk-treasurer with the election board members choosing a chairman and the clerk-treasurer serving as secretary.
The election board is responsible for appointing precinct officials for each precinct and must appoint a precinct election board. The precinct election boards must have one inspector and two judges of opposite political parties and each must be a resident of the town.
The inspector is to representative of the political party with the most votes in the county for the office of the secretary of state in the last general election, which in Jasper County is the Republican Party.
Doris Myers, local artist and poet, is the head of a committee working on bringing a mural to the town. The committee had discussed putting the mural on the bathroom building at Centennial Park, but may look at other buildings where a mural could be painted. Clerk/Treasurer Deborah Norberg suggested the back of the town hall as a good place for a mural.
The mural artist, one who has done murals in Rensselaer, will visit the town in April to look at plans and places. Murals cost between $5,000 and $10,000 and the committee plans to apply for grants to pay for the project. The Wheatfield Chamber is also involved and a chamber member and Gear will be talking to the Indiana Arts Commission.
“There is money out there,” Myers said. Gear agreed saying there shouldn’t be a problem getting funding for the mural.
The plan is only in the beginning stages. “We’re looking for quality of life projects for the town of Wheatfield,” Gear said. They are considering a band stand by the ball parks and the discussion is ongoing with the chamber. “We want to partner with them for another hog roast,” he said. Last year’s hog roast was successful he said.
“We’ve got a lot of cool things coming,” Gear said.
He announced Wheatfield Grain is planning a $4.5 million expansion and will be coming to the town soon for permits and is working with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization on a request for a five year tax abatement, which Gear said isn’t uncommon. He said with this expansion and subdivisions expanding, the goal is to expand the town’s tax base so property taxes will drop. “The goal is to lower property taxes for residents,” he said.
They are also looking for more ways to develop more parks. He said Wheatfield Grain plans to turn the trailer park into a green space eventually. “We have the largest natural preserve and it’s only used for hunting. The county is looking at expanding the preserve by adding camping to draw traffic to the area.
“People of Wheatfield spending their money here is good. Having others spend their money here is good too,” Gear said.
Citizens question council
A resident of Wheatfield asked about a missing stop sign by Stowers & Sons grocery store. Gear said they found out about the missing stop sign the day before the meeting and have a temporary sign up until a permanent sign comes in.
He also questioned invoices from the town’s attorney, Luis Vallejo regarding ordinances that have not come before the town council. There was work that Vallejo has done in regards to litigation and Gear said he would not discuss it because of that.