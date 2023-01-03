At 9 a.m., Dec. 22, Wheatfield Fire was dispatched to NIPSCO for a deer that was stuck on the ice in one of the ponds. The deer was located about 350 ft from shore. Wheatfield Fire requested assistance from Kouts Fire for man power. They responded along with Morgan Township and Boone Grove Fire Departments.
Once firefighters had the deer caught, they secured it to their ice rescue sled. With the extra manpower from the other departments’ on scene firefighters were able to pull Wheatfield’s firefighters and the deer to safety. They released the rope off the deer and it went running back into nature.