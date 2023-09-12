Wheatfield Fire Chief Mark Ratliff was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Although he was expected to take six weeks off to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments plus another six weeks to recover from those treatments, he still managed to respond to calls, as many as he could during that time.
In December the Wheatfield Fire Department was called to mutual aid with Keener Township to a fire at Lake Holiday camp grounds. At that time, Ratliff had just finished his last treatment and had rung the bell on his way out to signify that he was done and his cancer was gone.
Keener Township Fire Chief Tom Fentress had seen a post on Facebook that day about Ratliff ringing the bell and was quite surprised to see him respond to the call in the middle of the night. He had not expected Ratliff to answer the call but he did, and this impressed Fentress so much so that he thought Ratliff deserved to be awarded for his perseverance and his loyalty and dedication to the fire department.
There are 22 districts in the Indiana Volunteer Fire Association. Jasper County is in District 2 and Fentress is the district commander for the fire departments in the district. He chose to nominate Ratliff for the MacQueen Excellence Award for the district. The award is given to a firefighter or civilian who goes above and beyond. A committee reviews the nominations and chooses the award winner (Fentress is not on the committee).
Fentress said, “That December day sealed it for me. He was still leading his team and trying to do the job. That embodies everything the award is given for.”
“It was a cold long night with two or three trailers set on fire by an arsonist and Ratliff stayed with his department throughout the night,” he continued.
In June, Ratliff was quite surprised to receive the award. He was not expecting it, nor did he know that he had been nominated. In most cases the nominee does not know who nominated him for that distinguished honor.
The Wheatfield Fire Department was hosting the district meeting at their department in June and that seemed to be the perfect time to give him the award. Ratliff said he noticed first that there were some guys from his department who don't normally go to district meetings in attendance, then he saw his wife and he knew something was up. She had been there all along but she was hiding so he wouldn't suspect anything.
After receiving the award he said it felt good. “I've never received an award like this. It made me feel real good.” After receiving the award, he said he was speechless, so rather than talk about himself because that's the kind of person that he is, he gave a little history on the fire department from a book he had found, and he thanked everyone for all the cards and the letters that he had received during his cancer treatments. He had also received gift cards for gas and other things that would be needed during his treatments from the district and the IVFA.
So far, Ratliff remains cancer free. He continues to go to the University of Chicago for follow-ups to make sure that the cancer has not returned and so far it has not. He is in his third year as fire chief for Wheatfield and he joined the department in 1994. He said he did take a five or six year leave but then he came back. He is currently a shop foreman in Valparaiso, and where he works, he's able to leave if he's needed for a fire or emergency call in the Wheatfield area.
Ratliff said during his chemotherapy that he went on calls when he felt well enough. He said he sometimes sat in his vehicle and made sure that everyone was safe. Looking out for his firefighters, that's what he does.
Being a volunteer firefighter is difficult and time consuming and takes a lot of commitment. Currently volunteerism is down and both chiefs said they work hard to keep the people they have. Both fire departments have cadet programs where they initiate high school age teenagers into the fire service with hopes that they will stay on as volunteers once they've graduated from high school.
Both chiefs work hard to keep the members trained to continue to provide the best fire protection and emergency response to the communities that they serve.
On October 7, the Wheatfield Fire Department will host its annual pork chop and chicken dinner catered by Remington Catering from 4 to 7 p.m. at their station in downtown Wheatfield. On Oct. 14, Keener Township Fire Department will have a pork chop dinner which will include two pork chops with every dinner. That's also from 4 to 7 p.m. Both fire departments will be busy the first week of October during Fire Prevention Week. They will visit the elementary schools and preschools to talk to the children about staying safe in and near a fire.