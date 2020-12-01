WHEATFIELD — An early morning fire in rural Wheatfield sent one person to the hospital and destroyed a home Monday morning. Wheatfield Fire Chief Matt Ratliff said the call came in at approximately 6:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, for a structure fire with possible entrapment at 499 E 925 N. Keener Fire was also called out to the scene with full response.
Two Jasper County officers arrived at the scene and confirmed there was an adult female inside the burning home. Two children were able to escape the home without injury. Fire rescue crews from Wheatfield Fire and Keener Fire found her unconscious. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
While the rescue crews were working to save the victim, other firefighters began an exterior attack on the fire. Ratliff said the front of the one and a half story house was fully involved in flames when they arrived.
He said a state fire marshal investigator came and assisted in investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed the family home and their belongings. No immediate cause was determined and the fire still remains under active investigation.
Keener firefighters were on scene for three hours and no other injuries were reported. Wheatfield Fire was on scene for over six hours.
Ratliff said he’d like to thank everyone who came and assisted at the fire, Wheatfield EMS, Keener EMS, Keener Fire and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “We all worked together,” he said.
Both Wheatfield and Keener Fire Departments are manned by volunteers who give of their time to save lives and property.
At press time, no other information was available and the husband has asked that no names be released at this time.