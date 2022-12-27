WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield Elementary third graders collected non-perishables for the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry with a goal of 2,200 food items plus a cash donation. Although scheduled to deliver the food items to the church, which is across the street from the school, on Thursday, Dec. 22, the delivery was moved up a day due to the pending winter storm.
So, on Wednesday, the kids' last in-person day for 2022, the third grade kids, teachers and staff, walked their donations across to the food pantry. The children also collected over $500 cash to give to the pantry to purchase items as well.
The children were also treated to a visit from Santa Claus, who managed to stop the Grinch from running off with presents from the school. Santa arrived via fire truck while the Grinch arrived in a golf cart, he intended to use as a get-away vehicle.
Each year, the Wheatfield Elementary third graders set a goal and collect food items for the pantry, meeting or exceeding that goal each year.