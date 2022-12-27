Crossing street

With assistance by the Wheatfield Police Department, Wheatfield Elementary students deliver the food items they collected to the food pantry across the street.
Wheatfield Elementary third graders, teachers and staff walk the collected food items across the street to the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry Wednesday, the last in-person school day for the year.

WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield Elementary third graders collected non-perishables for the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry with a goal of 2,200 food items plus a cash donation. Although scheduled to deliver the food items to the church, which is across the street from the school, on Thursday, Dec. 22, the delivery was moved up a day due to the pending winter storm.

So, on Wednesday, the kids' last in-person day for 2022, the third grade kids, teachers and staff, walked their donations across to the food pantry. The children also collected over $500 cash to give to the pantry to purchase items as well.

Wheatfield Elementary students, teachers and staff take time for a group picture at the Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry before returning to school.

