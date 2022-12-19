Town of Wheatfield logo

WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council held a public hearing on additional appropriations before the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. The appropriations totaled $43,700. The appropriations were requested in excess of budgeted amounts that were approved in 2021 for 2022.

The clerk/treasurer Deborah Norberg requested an additional $11,000 for the part-time police budget and $1,500 additional for fuel for the police department. An additional $11,000 was requested for the town’s attorney, $6,500 for maintenance employees, $1,300 for fuel and $4,100 for the town’s website.

