WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council held a public hearing on additional appropriations before the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. The appropriations totaled $43,700. The appropriations were requested in excess of budgeted amounts that were approved in 2021 for 2022.
The clerk/treasurer Deborah Norberg requested an additional $11,000 for the part-time police budget and $1,500 additional for fuel for the police department. An additional $11,000 was requested for the town’s attorney, $6,500 for maintenance employees, $1,300 for fuel and $4,100 for the town’s website.
There was also a request for more money for building inspections, street lights, professional services and repairs and maintenance to finish out the year.
The council approved the appropriations 3-0.
The council also approved a request from Wheatfield elementary Principal David Myers to close Grace Street between south and High Streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The third grade students are holding a food drive and will be delivering the items to the food pantry at the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church across the street.
Myers, who is also the president of the Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department, informed the council it would be his last meeting as president. Gavin Tillema will take over that role in 2023.
Town Marshal Patrick reported an uptick in attempted suicides calls. “Be aware when you’re out in the community, if you see somebody who may need mental health assistance,” he said.
Board President Robin Gear told him there has been a request to run radar on Main Street due to speeding through town from SR 10.
The board voted to fix a manhole cover that will cost less than $500 according to Gear.