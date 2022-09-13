EHD. The mere mention of these three letters spreads doom and gloom around whitetail circles. So do the letters CWD. They have each affected deer in the Midwest – including right here in Indiana - as well as other deer species across the United States. Although affecting some of the same species and coordinates, causing many to mistakenly think they are the same thing, the two diseases are different in many ways.

epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD):

