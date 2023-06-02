DELPHI — CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a group of volunteers who speak for children in cases of abuse and neglect involved in the court system. Sue Hartman, director of the advocacy group, has been a CASA volunteer for many years before taking the lead for the program last year. She said White and Carroll counties are joined in the program, which has grown over the years, as has drug abuse.
The CASA program is strictly volunteer, and there are no degrees or special requirements to become a child’s advocate. Jo Piatt, who has been a volunteer since 2019, when White County joined the Carroll County program, said “You just have to care about children and want to give back to the community. There’s no out of pocket costs, just time and involvement.”
There is a training new volunteers must complete, and a class will be starting later this month, probably in Delphi, Hartman said, but a location isn’t confirmed. Training is 30 hours of classroom plus additional time to learn their computer program and do courtroom observations.
Right now, there are 24 active volunteers, including two men, that represent children in both counties. “We need that many more,” Hartman said.
The CASA program began in Carroll County in 2012, with White joining in 2019. Janet Coffing, a retired teacher heard about the program while teaching in Tecumseh Jr. High School for a year. At that time, she didn’t have the time to travel to Lafayette while also teaching. She came back to teach at Twin Lakes, and one day at her church a person told her she would be a good CASA.
This was the second time she had been told this, and this time, she decided to join. She was still teaching at the time as well, and she said, she was able to fit it into her schedule.
Piatt had already retired from teaching when she became an advocate. She is a Twin Lakes graduate and taught elementary and Title I Reading. The CASA program was on her “list” of options to explore once she retired. “There’s certainly a need,” she said.
Both volunteers agreed their teaching careers helped them to cope with some of the raw emotions one goes through when hearing these children’s stories and have the compassion and empathy to step in and help.
“These kids are our community,” Coffing said. “Many are going to stay in the community and become parents. We need to be involved with each other.”
Hartman agreed. She said CASA is the only constant in the lives of these children that they wouldn’t otherwise have.
Volunteers are appointed to a case by the judge, however, they can choose a particular age group if they want and how many cases they will accept. A usual case will last one to two years. “Once you are appointed, you are one of the team,” Hartman explained. The CASA has access to the child’s doctors, schools, police, parents’ probation and counselors. “We work closely with DCS (Dept. of Children’s Services) but we do not work for them," she explained.
CASA has a judge in each county, Judge Hawkins in Carroll and Judge Thompson in White, who work with the program. Hartman said both the judges listen and ask a lot of questions during the proceedings and strongly back the program, which not all judges do.
Sometimes there are siblings and the CASA volunteer will represent them together in a case. They are required to visit face to face with the children once a month, but it’s recommended that they visit with the child/children more often. Coffing said she visits with her current case every 10 days. Visits can be made at school or daycare even.
Piatt said, “We are not foster parents and there’s no financial burden” to becoming a CASA member. “You give the gift of time, empathy and care.”
She said every child needs multiple advocates to make their lives better and the CASA volunteers are not stepping in for the parent.
Hartman said the volunteers get together once a month to talk about issues they have in common. They share experiences, resources including summer camps, tutors, and programs to help the children. They can’t discuss their cases with anyone outside of the program, so it is good for them to get together to help and support each other.
CASAs have a hands-on relationship with the families and children. There is a background screening for volunteers, and an application process before training. There is ongoing training as well. There is a statewide conference for CASAs every year, where the volunteers can hear guest speakers and learn more about the programs in other counties.
To learn more about the program or how to volunteer, contact Hartman at 765-202-1694 or email her at carrollwhitecasa@gmail.com. She is always on the look out for new recruits and will have a booth at some of the upcoming festivals as well as at the county fairs with information for prospective CASAs.
Hartman said she recently had a case involving a young lady in high school. She said they weren’t sure if she would make it through high school, but she did and she just finished her first year at Ball State. This is what it’s all about and she encourages anyone who wants to help children to speak to her or any CASA volunteer.