DELPHI — CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, a group of volunteers who speak for children in cases of abuse and neglect involved in the court system. Sue Hartman, director of the advocacy group, has been a CASA volunteer for many years before taking the lead for the program last year. She said White and Carroll counties are joined in the program, which has grown over the years, as has drug abuse.

The CASA program is strictly volunteer, and there are no degrees or special requirements to become a child’s advocate. Jo Piatt, who has been a volunteer since 2019, when White County joined the Carroll County program, said “You just have to care about children and want to give back to the community. There’s no out of pocket costs, just time and involvement.”

