DEMOTTE — The Connection Center, which sits next to the Calvary Assembly of God on the east side of town, will soon have a large domed structure similar to Crown Point’s Sparta Dome, only with an updated style that is more efficient and less costly with more rigid material. Connection Center Director Jeff Martin hopes to have the building competed by the end of August – beginning of September.

“This is a God-given idea and concept to truly give it back to the community,” he said. The current building, which was once the church, is the health and wellness building. It has counseling services, a medical clinic, social services and a banquet hall available for rent. It can hold up to 200 people Martin said.

