DEMOTTE — The Connection Center, which sits next to the Calvary Assembly of God on the east side of town, will soon have a large domed structure similar to Crown Point’s Sparta Dome, only with an updated style that is more efficient and less costly with more rigid material. Connection Center Director Jeff Martin hopes to have the building competed by the end of August – beginning of September.
“This is a God-given idea and concept to truly give it back to the community,” he said. The current building, which was once the church, is the health and wellness building. It has counseling services, a medical clinic, social services and a banquet hall available for rent. It can hold up to 200 people Martin said.
The recreational facility will have two full size gyms for basketball, volleyball and futsal, which is indoor soccer as well as tennis and pickleball courts. It will also have two fitness rooms for classes like aerobics and zoomba plus a weight room. There will be a track with softer flooring for walkers that is kinder to the feet, knees and other parts affected by walking or running on hard surfaces. There will be locker rooms with showers and a café for healthy drinks and protein foods. The café will serve as a concession stand for events as well. It will not have special fancy coffee blends, but mostly healthy drinks to enjoy after a workout.
A second floor will have two large meeting rooms, educational rooms for tutoring or music lessons and versatility rooms.
Childcare will be available for parents who want to play on the courts, work out or walk the track.
The dome will be 142 ‘ by 204’ and is made out of a mix of nylon, kevlar and other materials. It will take air to hold the dome up and is built to adapt to wind, rain and snow. There will be one outer door and an inner door so the air pressure stays constant.
The locker rooms, café and upstairs portions will be in a building inside the dome with its own HVAC system so noise from the gyms won’t affect those rooms. Otherwise the structure is open.
Martin said it will be like a YMCA without a pool. There will be memberships. Everything will be low cost with high quality Martin said.
The Connection Center is a separate entity from the church, which owns the buildings and the property and leases them to the center. The Connection Center is a 501c3 non-profit with its own board of directors.
Martin explained that years ago, he and his wife were close to buying a property to build a youth center. “We were ready to make a deal, but God told me to wait. I didn’t want to,” he said, but they did. Years later, Pastor Jim Clark from Calvary Assembly of God, told Martin, “We need to do church differently.” He envisioned a community center.
Martin said, “I went home and grabbed all my plans and brought them to him.”
He said God brought them and their visions together. “How do we do this?” was the next question. “God has opened doors and shut doors,” he said. The church was built 33 years ago, then 10 years later, they built a new building for church services and used the old building for a fellowship hall. In 2019 to 2020, the building was renovated to become the Connection Center. It is available for rent and he said they are currently looking for a caterer to come and use the commercial kitchen and work out of the center.
“We want this to be a blessing, not a burden,” he said. Funds from the banquet hall supports many of the services they offer at the Health and Wellness building, where they have a nurse practitioner who sees patients on Tuesdays.
Desiree Sample is a board certified nurse practitioner in family medicine and accepts patients with or without insurance. Those without insurance get a discounted rate.
Randy Schrock is a licensed mental health counselor who has hours by appointment. Both have their own offices.
Lauren Gierke is also a licensed counselor and offers help with social services, finding the help a person or family needs. “How can we help you? What programs are you looking for?” Martin said these are the questions they answer.
The center has an ongoing diaper drive to help families struggling to provide the basic necessities for babies. Gierke meets with the families to determine what other kind of help they may need.
“We offer faith-based Christian counseling and medical care,” he said. The medical clinic is Sample’s ministry, counseling Schrock’s ministry. Each has his or her own type of ministry.
Martin is clearly passionate about the center and the opportunities ahead. “We are connecting people – body, soul and spirit,” Martin said. “We’re connecting dots for people, helping people to be balanced.”
The Connection Center accepts donations and volunteers, and both can be done on the website, www.demotteconnection.com. There is a button for donating and an application for volunteering. Medical and counseling appointments can be made on the website as well. The website also explains all the services currently offered. The Facebook page keeps the community aware of the many events that are coming up also.
Martin explained, to donate to the Connection Center, people can go to the website. To donate to the building and construction of the reacreational facility, those go to the church.
“We’ll have lots of skills camps in the new rec facility,” he said. They will continue to offer the services they already provide and other non-profits can use the facility for their own ministries.
Events and happenings
Last year, Martin said the center had almost 100 events from tutoring to craft fairs, a car show and more. “We are community minded,” he said and they rely on these events to fund the services they provide. This year, they are blending the DeMotte’s Got Talent show with a dinner for families or date night for couples. It will be held on March 18 and tickets for it will be $30. He said he is currently looking for items to auction off during the evening as well.
From the funds raised from that event, they will host a First Responders Dinner to show appreciation for the men and women who keep us safe and their families. That will be held on April 24.
Another popular event is the Daddy Daughter Dance, coming up on April 14, followed by a craft fair on April 22. A garage sale is planned for May 6, a 5K and 1 mile run on June 24 and a car show on Aug. 26. A mother/son kickball tournament is planned for Sept. 16.
In April, they will unveil sign-ups for the recreational facility and information about the memberships. There are a lot of categories involved, Martin explained.
To learn more, visit the website or call 219-987-7729. The Connection Center is located at 131 15th St. SE in DeMotte and sits on the southwest corner of the intersection of SR 10 and CR 700 West. Once the dome is up, it won’t be hard to find!