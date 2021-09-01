DeMOTTE — Indiana Grocery Group, LLC and Tysen’s Country Market, Inc. announced this week that it has entered into an agreement in which Indiana Grocery Group intends to purchase Tysen’s Country Market in DeMotte.
Indiana Grocery Group currently operates 20 stores in Northwest Indiana under the names of Strack & Van Til and Town & Country Market. Stack & Van Til has a store in Rensselaer.
Jeff Strack, President/CEO of Indiana Grocery Group, said, “We expect that it will be business as usual for the Tysen’s employees. We believe this represents an outstanding opportunity for Strack and Van Til as well as for all the employees of Tysen’s Country Market. We are excited to be part of the DeMotte community.”
Tysen's is located in the DeMotte Shopping Plaza at 325 N. Halleck St. It packs fresh produce, deli items and grocery products into a 37,985 square foot building.
Current management and employees will continue to be part of the organization. Operationally the store will realize no major changes beyond the fact that it will be remodeled and have a name change. The store will be supplied by Associated Wholesale Grocers of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Todd Hinson and Greg Hamstra of Tysen’s said, “We are pleased that Strack & Van Til is acquiring this store. Strack’s corporate culture parallels the way we do business. They are a local company that has a commitment to Northwest Indiana.”
The purchase is subject to the signing of a definitive agreement and to customary government approvals. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The transaction is expected to close at the end of September.