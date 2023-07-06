WINFIELD — Around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday July 4, Winfield Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of E 117th Ave for a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. Witness statements, along with evidence located at the scene, indicated that the driver of a 2015 Subaru Outback, traveling eastbound, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. Immediately upon entering the westbound lane, the Subaru collided with a 2013 Kia Optima, which was traveling west.
The driver of the Subaru, Christine Mefford, age 44 of Crown Point, was transported to St. Anthony’s hospital by Crown Point EMS for internal injuries. The driver of the Kia, Grace Norris, age 19, from DeMotte, was deceased upon impact.
Two 13-year-old passengers in the Kia, one from DeMotte and one from Lowell, were transported from the scene with serious injuries. One was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center by UCAN Medical Helicopter. The other was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point but later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center by ambulance.
The Lake County Traffic Reconstruction Unit was requested to investigate the crash. They responded and are conducting the investigation. There are no initial indications that drugs or alcohol was involved.
The road was reopened at 9:35 p.m. Assisting the Winfield Police Department was Four Seasons Fire and EMS Department, Lake County Coroner, Lake County Sheriff’s Police Department, and Crown Point EMS.