WINFIELD — Around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday July 4, Winfield Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of E 117th Ave for a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. Witness statements, along with evidence located at the scene, indicated that the driver of a 2015 Subaru Outback, traveling eastbound, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone. Immediately upon entering the westbound lane, the Subaru collided with a 2013 Kia Optima, which was traveling west.

The driver of the Subaru, Christine Mefford, age 44 of Crown Point, was transported to St. Anthony’s hospital by Crown Point EMS for internal injuries. The driver of the Kia, Grace Norris, age 19, from DeMotte, was deceased upon impact.

