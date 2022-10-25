WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council voted to approve a request to close a section of N. Broadway St. on Halloween night during the town’s Trick-or-Treat hours, from 4 – 7 p.m. Tim Holsapple, who sent the request said the street comes to a dead end and there isn’t a safe place for cars to turn around, making it unsafe for the walkers.
The request came with the signatures of homeowners along N. Broadway St., north of Grove St. they requested the town allow the closure and only allow foot traffic, golf carts and emergency vehicles on the road during those three hours on Oct. 31.
The board voted in favor 3-0 with board member Diana Borg saying she thinks it’s a good idea.
Barricades will be set up to prevent vehicles from driving up the road and the road closure will be posted at the town hall.
The council also voted to adopt the 2023 town budget after council President Robin Gear read the budget at the second reading.
In reports, the police department reported 24 calls over the last 30 days.
Board member Melanie Way reported for the parks board. She said the Sandhill Crane Festival went well and there were nearly 50 vendors this year. She said some of the vendors sold out of goods. Gear thanked the fire department and chamber for the festival.