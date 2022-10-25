Wheatfield Town Council

Wheatfield Town Council members review the 2023 budget at the meeting on Oct. 20. They are Melanie Way, Robin Gear and Diana Borg.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council voted to approve a request to close a section of N. Broadway St. on Halloween night during the town’s Trick-or-Treat hours, from 4 – 7 p.m. Tim Holsapple, who sent the request said the street comes to a dead end and there isn’t a safe place for cars to turn around, making it unsafe for the walkers.

The request came with the signatures of homeowners along N. Broadway St., north of Grove St. they requested the town allow the closure and only allow foot traffic, golf carts and emergency vehicles on the road during those three hours on Oct. 31.

