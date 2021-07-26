DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Touch of Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Spencer Park in DeMotte from 2-10 p.m.
This year’s event is presented by DeMotte State Bank, which offers 10 locations over five counties.
The traditional Touch of Dutch Festival is getting a little downgrade due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to make sure to bring this event back after the state shutdown of events last year.” said chamber president, Mitch Mullen. “Safety, of course, is number one, so we decided to scale it back a bit this year.”
The planning for this annual event begins each January, but with the uncertainty of the potential 2021 mid-summer state mandates, the chamber needed to work closely with local officials to be sure safety was key.
There will be nearly 10 food vendors, along with a beer garden accommodating an over 21 corn hole tournament.
A musical extravaganza will take place on the band shell stage with country, rock and acoustic acts performing. Justin Sumler will bring his soulful acoustic talent from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Radio Gypsy is Northwest Indiana’s newest premier party cover band, performing a wide variety of music from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
The country music band, SouthRidge, will be on stage from 6:00-7:30 p.m. NAWTY, meanwhile, will return to perform everything from Motown to rock. They will be on stage from 8-10 p.m.
To cap off the evening, NIPSCO will sponsor the fireworks again this year.
Though craft vendors and the Touch of Dutch parade will not take place this year, look for the Touch of Music to change back to the more familiar Touch of Dutch next summer. The Touch of Dutch committee has already begun planning for 2022. If you would like to become a volunteer for the Touch of Dutch, email the chamber at info@demottechamber.org or call (219) 987-5800.
For more event information, go to the DeMotte Chamber website at www.DemotteChamber.org or like them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/touchofdutch.