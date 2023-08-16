DEMOTTE – Saturday’s Touch of Dutch Festival and Parade were record-breaking in several ways – more vendors than ever, more attendees than ever and new things for both kids and adults to do. It is estimated that nearly 5,000 people attended the event this year.
Beginning Friday afternoon, Spencer Park became a hub of activity as vendors and volunteers set up for the festival to be held on Saturday, Aug. 12. The festival, noted for its nod to the Dutch heritage of DeMotte, featured arts and crafts booths, a wooden shoe maker, a car show, a beer garden for adults, games and inflatables for children, food aplenty and even a three-on-three basketball tournament, as well as live entertainment on the band shell stage throughout the afternoon and evening.
After the parade and an opening ceremony where the skies were threatening rain, the crowd rolled in to the park at a steady pace, quickly filling up the onsite parking. Many took full advantage of the off-site parking at various churches throughout the community with free shuttle rides to get back and forth.
The vendor selection featured many hand-made items, ranging from jewelry and gemstones to birdhouses and even intricately made knives. There were also several booths offering pre-made items such as room fresheners and clothing. Quite a few of the local businesses, clubs and non-profit organizations also had set up booths to raise money for their groups. There were 150 vendors, up from 119 the previous year.
There were food vendors galore with the pool parking lot filled to capacity with three rows of food trucks offering the fare that you might find at a county fair such as pulled pork, steak sandwiches, nachos and even pizza made on the spot. Other food vendors were set up in booths ringing the perimeter of the craft booths and offering local delicacies such as sweetcorn, Oliebolens (Dutch pastry) and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
“We increased our food vendors,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diva Rish, “so we didn’t have the extended lines like last year.”
There was entertainment both on the main stage and off throughout the festival, culminating with a laser light show instead of the usual fireworks this year.
For the parade, there were 84 entries with quite a few floats and two marching bands. Linda White and Dory Lovely from McColly Real Estate sponsored the Best Float and were also the emcees and judging crew for the parade.
DeMotte State Bank was the Judge’s Choice for Best Float with New Millennium Mortgage winning for Best Theme of Fabulous Fifties. Strack & Van Til received the nod for Best Dutch Theme, Varsity Sports was Best Business Float, DeMotte Little League was Best Children’s Float, and the Best Service Group entry was Jasper County Trails.
The Klompen (Wooden Shoe decorating) Contest had two winners. Best Dutch Theme was won by James Kruse from DeMotte and Best 50’s Theme was won by Tim Stonecipher of Hoosier Daddy’s Ice Cream.
The first annual Dutch Baking Contest had nine entries and was won by Linda Lenting from Cedar Lake, who baked Bottenkuchen, which is a Dutch butter cake with almonds.
Also new this year was a fashion show contest. Continuing the theme of 50’s, Kali Apparel judged the entries and Vinita Barrera from Rossville, GA was the winner. She was visiting DeMotte since her husband grew up here. See page 2 for details.
In the weeks prior to the festival, a Business Window Decorating Contest was held and judged. The winner was again Cup of Joy Café which has won two years in a row. They won a free Chamber membership and a pizza or ice cream party for the staff.