DeMOTTE — The return of the Touch of Dutch festival brought record crowds to Spencer Park for the day on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival was gaining momentum each year prior to the pandemic, which halted the festivities for two years. The 2022 return brought back many of the traditional events including the Rotary Ramble and the parade, but also brought new events and entertainment and a bit more “touch” of Dutch in games and goods.
“Our goal this year was to bring more Dutch to the Touch,” wrote Executive Director Diva Rish on the festival’s Facebook page. “I think we achieved that, but not without the help of so many!”
Crowd estimates range in the 4,000 to 5,000 people attending including those who came to see the parade.
“Gratitude and pride are the first words that come to mind following the 2022 Touch of Dutch Festival & Parade,” Rich said. “This event is always a monumental feat to pull off, but we did it!” She thanked the many volunteers and businesses who supported the event and participated as well.
Drawing a huge crowd, comedian Ryan Niemiller, the “Cripple Threat of Comedy,” reminisced about growing up in Roselawn and playing football at Kankakee Valley High School, even though he has short arms and no hands. He had the crown on its feet at the end of his one hour performance and a long line of fans waiting to buy his merchandise, get an autograph or a picture with him after he left the stage.
Rev. Ed Van Wijk, a native of the Netherlands, brought games he played as a child, especially those they played on Queen’s Day, which the children enjoyed. After Niemiller left the stage, children were invited to come join a sack race with burlap sacks, one of the games Van Wijk played in his home country. Children raced four at a time with Pastor Rick Vanderwal of the Bethel Church handing out prizes at the finish line. Van Wijk is the pastor at the First United Methodist Church in DeMotte. The games will become a tradition at the festival in the years to come.
The full day of festivities began with the Rotary Ramble and ended with a fantastic fireworks show. Live entertainment filled the stage all afternoon and the children played on the inflatables, which included a mini-golf set up.
Long lines were at every food vendor, including the popular elephant ears and funnel cakes truck. There was plenty of food to be had. Dutch pastries sold at the DeMotte Christian School’s booth. Boy Scouts sold Dutch doughnuts called Oliebollen and another troop sold ears of corn on the cob.
“If you ever think there are enough people who plan the Touch of Dutch, think again,” Rich posted on Facebook. “You too can and should be a part of this committee. This event is a ‘community’ even and we are all community!
“This is the perfect opportunity for you to get involved in a way you will never regret,” she said. “Thank you to all who attended the Touch of Dutch Festival & Parade. You can bet that the 2023 Touch of Dutch Festival, parade and car show will be even bigger than this was.”