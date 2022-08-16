DeMOTTE — The return of the Touch of Dutch festival brought record crowds to Spencer Park for the day on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival was gaining momentum each year prior to the pandemic, which halted the festivities for two years. The 2022 return brought back many of the traditional events including the Rotary Ramble and the parade, but also brought new events and entertainment and a bit more “touch” of Dutch in games and goods.

“Our goal this year was to bring more Dutch to the Touch,” wrote Executive Director Diva Rish on the festival’s Facebook page. “I think we achieved that, but not without the help of so many!”

