WHEATFIELD — Two adults and one child were shot in a domestic dispute in a rural area southwest of Wheatfield early Sunday morning. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was called initially for a domestic dispute ongoing while traveling in a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Further information lead the officers to a residence. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene.

Officers entered the residence to find one adult female deceased, an adult male seriously injured and, outside, they located a female juvenile also suffering critical injuries. All three had been shot. Both the man and the child were transported to area hospitals, but he later died from his injuries.

