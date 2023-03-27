WHEATFIELD — Two adults and one child were shot in a domestic dispute in a rural area southwest of Wheatfield early Sunday morning. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was called initially for a domestic dispute ongoing while traveling in a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. Further information lead the officers to a residence. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene.
Officers entered the residence to find one adult female deceased, an adult male seriously injured and, outside, they located a female juvenile also suffering critical injuries. All three had been shot. Both the man and the child were transported to area hospitals, but he later died from his injuries.
The names of the deceased from the shooting incident are Michael Z. Bukur, 43, of Wheatfield, and Sarah L. Bukur, 36, of Wheatfield. Also, injured in this incident was a 17 year old female whose name is being withheld due to being a juvenile victim of the incident according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office is confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
An updated press release stated, "Public information, at this time, is limited and it is of the upmost importance to allow the Jasper County Sheriff's Office to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
"In the meantime, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who were injured or killed in this incident. It is a difficult and trying time for them, and we hope that they can find the support and comfort they need during this difficult time."