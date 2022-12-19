DeMOTTE — On Thursday, Jasper County Animal Control visited DeMotte Elementary to pick up much needed supplies for the animals at the shelter. Each year, the third grade students choose to donate items to the animals rather than exchanging gifts for Christmas.
Third grade teacher Diana Hoffman said, “Our friends at the Jasper County Animal Shelter came to visit our third graders today! In lieu of classroom gift exchanges this time of year, our third graders donate items to the animal shelter to better care and feed for the animals.”