DEMOTTE — On Friday, Grace Church in DeMotte joined thousands of other locations worldwide in hosting the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
Night to Shine is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the globe. Although each event is a little bit different, some activities included are a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a respite room for parents and caregivers, a crowning ceremony where every honored guest will receive a crown or tiara, and more.
Differently-abled attendees were partnered with buddies, consisting of family, friends or other volunteers that assist with keeping the good times coming while also making it a safe and all-around enjoyable event for the special guests. Each volunteer underwent an application process, training and a thorough background check before being accepted.
The honored guests ranged in age from teens to senior citizens and all were smiling from ear to ear as they danced, sang, ate or just socialized. Each of the 80 attendees, referred to as kings or queens, was presented with a crown or a tiara upon arrival.
After checking in, it was off to dance, take a limousine ride or belt out a favorite song in the karaoke room with dinner sandwiched in between. Many joined in the Conga Line as it snaked through the room.
The event was overseen by Chairperson Alesia Klauer who managed the scores of volunteers, over 160 of them, and took care of all of the aspects of the night.
"Grace Church is honored to host this special event for the second time," said Klauer. "Our planning team did outstanding, our congregation support is incredible with servant’s hearts, and our community is fantastic, including our schools and businesses. We are beyond grateful for the countless yesses from volunteers and all areas of support that brought Night to Shine to life."
