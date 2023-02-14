DEMOTTE — On Friday, Grace Church in DeMotte joined thousands of other locations worldwide in hosting the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Night to Shine is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the globe. Although each event is a little bit different, some activities included are a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a respite room for parents and caregivers, a crowning ceremony where every honored guest will receive a crown or tiara, and more.

