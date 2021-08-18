DeMOTTE — The first Touch of Music festival was a success for all of the attendees.
Although mainly advertised was the live music, there was a lot going on at Spencer Park on Aug. 14.
The DeMotte Historical Society Depot Museum opened in the morning. The caboose was also open. Both were available up until 5 p.m.
At 1 p.m. the cornhole tournament, with cornhole boards set up near the beer garden, started.
The Touch of Music kicked off with the announcer thanking all of the sponsors and vendors for coming together and truly making this event happen. A list of sponsors can be found on the Facebook page, “Touch of Dutch Festival.”
The food vendors at the Touch of Music included Jordy n Jax BBQ, Boy Scout Troop 157, Country Pride Restaurant, Ste. Marie Concessions, Squeezy’s Lemonade Shake Ups, Jasper County Choraliers, Rico Suave, Boy Scout Troop 167, R and L Elephant Ears, and Dippin’ Dots.
One of the most interesting vendors was Boy Scout Troop 157, which was serving Olie Bollen, a traditional Dutch beignet. The beignet could be served with or without raisins.
Attendees took off their hats and put their hands to their hearts as the Star Spangled Banner played across the speakers.
From there, the artists played their music and sang on the Band Shell. The artists performing included Justin Sumler, Radio Gypsy, SouthRidge, and NAWTY.
DeMotte State Bank (DSB) held raffles during intermission between bands. Attendees could insert their name at the DSB booth.
The night ended with a bang. The fireworks were sponsored by NIPSCO.
Although the Touch of Music team understands that this event wasn’t what the community had in mind, they think it was a “big success.”
The team is already brewing ideas for the Touch of Dutch 2022, and if you are too, you might be able to be a part of it. You do not have to be a chamber member or business owner to help