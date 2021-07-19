DeMOTTE — The Connection Center community organization of DeMotte held its first car show on Saturday, July 17 and had a good-sized turnout of both vehicles and onlookers despite the unseasonably wet weather that the area has been experiencing.
The event, held in the center’s parking lot at Calvary Assembly of God church, was a fund-raiser for the newly operational Connection Center. The event was an all-day affair that began at 8:30 a.m. and ended with awards presented around 3 p.m.
In addition to the vehicles of all ages and types, the band “South of 30” entertained the crowd and the “SMOKED” food truck was on hand to satisfy their hunger.
Director of the Connection Center, Jeff Martin, was the emcee and handed out various prizes throughout the day, as well as the trophy plaques at the end.
In the Hot Rod Categories, Patrick Seiter won the Modern division with his 2018 blue Ford Mustang and Rita Stansu was the General Hot Rod division winner with her 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe.
Bryce Martin won for Best Truck with his 2015 Jeep Wrangler and Gary Lattanzi did the same for Best Motorcycle with his 2000 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.
The Best pre-World War II award vehicle went to Bill Harris for his 1935 Plymouth. Paul Angione’s 1965 GTO was chosen as best 1960-1979 Muscle Car. Rick Mollway’s 1981 Delorean DMC-12 was adjudged best Import.
The top two categories were the Sponsor’s Choice and the Viewer’s Choice awards. The Sponsor’s Choice went to Bob and Mary Ferguson for their 1969 GTO Convertible. The award voted on by the attendees, the Viewer’s Choice, went to Jennifer Nelms for her 1972 Volkswagon Bus, helped along, no doubt, by Nelms and her daughter Jessica Van Baren’s dressing as 1960’s-era “hippies.”
“It was just a fun way to raise some funds for our mission here at the Connection Center,” said Martin, who was pleased with the turnout.