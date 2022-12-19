DeMOTTE — Keener Twp. Fire was at the scene of two suspicious fires Tuesday night into early Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning with the first fire called in about 7:30 p.m. The first fire was located inside Lake Holiday by I-65 where they found a large deck built beside a camper trailer was burning and spreading towards a nearby shed. The deck was engulfed in flames when Keener firefighters arrived. They were quickly able to extinguish the flames and save the shed and trailer from fire.
The second fire came in at about 10 p.m. to a mobile home in Island Grove, a mobile home park near Lake Holiday. There, firefighters found another deck on fire, most of which had been extinguished with a fire extinguisher. Having just returned from the first fire, Chief Tom Fentress said they were out of the station within 30 seconds of the call. The fire was at a newly constructed mobile home and started on wooden deck stairs.