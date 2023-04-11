WHEATFIELD — Stowers & Son Market is celebrating their 75th year in business next week with a big sale and celebration at Centennial Park on Saturday, April 22. The business is now in the hands of its fourth generation owner, Jeff Stowers, who took over the store in 2013.
Customers are treated to displays of the store’s history as they shop the aisles including photos and newspaper articles about the business that started with Cecil Stowers in 1948. Cecil Stowers is the great-grandfather of Jeff Stowers. Cecil’s son Louis took over in 1963 when his father retired. Louis ran the store from 1963 until retiring in 1992, and his son Louie then took over until he retired in 2013 and Jeff became the owner.
Cecil Stowers went to work for Elwood Gulbransen, who operated Gulbransen’s Grocery, when he was 14 years old. A photo of him outside the store, which was located in downtown Wheatfield by the fire station, is one of the many historical exhibits displayed around the store. Cecil bought the store from Gulbransen in 1948 for $12,500. The store was later relocated to a different building on the northside of town, and finally moved into the current building in the early 1970s.
The store is now in what was once the town’s roller skating rink.
Jeff Stowers began working in the store with his father Louie when he was 18. After taking over years later, his grandfather Louis would come in every day to bring him the mail and to check on the store. Louis’ son Louie comes in nearly every day as well, and often gets put to work helping with butchering or stocking shelves. He plans on helping out during the store’s big anniversary celebration knowing the store will be busy.
Jeff Stowers said they have staying power as a small family run grocer because they have niche products that bring people down from Valparaiso and up from Monticello. They offer 31 flavors of brats they make at the store and a variety of smoked meats. The most popular smoked items are the smoked beef sticks, that also come in a variety of flavors. Last year, he said, the store sold 20,000 lbs. of smoked beef sticks.
“We treat customers like family,” Jeff said. Their oldest customer comes from Michigan City to buy meat several times a year. Her husband was the chief of police and worked at the NIPSCO plant where he heard about Stowers & Son and began shopping there. They brought their children, who now are grown up and shop at the store as well.
Before “Papa Lou” passed, Jeff said he held his grandpa’s hand and told him not to worry because he would take care of the store. His grandfather always took pride in keeping up with the business. On the family farm, which has also been handed down through the family, Jeff keeps a place called “Papa Lou’s,” an old grain silo refurbished into a open lighted bar area that looks out over the farm and where family gathers.
Louis began working as a meat cutter in his father’s store when he was 14. At the time, they also raised their own cattle and butchered the meat at the store. Although they still own the farm, they no longer raise their own cattle.
Jeff has two daughters who are not interested in the store, so his great-aunt’s grandson, Kyle Risner, will take over when its time for Jeff to retire. “He’ll do fine,” Jeff said. “He’ll be the one celebrating the 100th annivresary.”
Jeff’s Aunt Darlene Parson, who has been working in the store since Louis Stowers was the boss, is still an employee. She helps cut meat, cashier, waits on people at the meat counter and and helps out wherever there’s a need.
The store currently has seven employees. “We have good employees,” Jeff said. “Some have been here for quite a few years.”
“People like coming in every week,” he continued. “We get to know them on a personal level. They all mean a lot to us. Our customers are not just another face.”
His father Louie agreed. “We are grateful for our customers and our employees,” he said. “They’ve made our business a success.”
The store sells baked goods from the Fingerhut Bakery in N. Judson. They also sell local produce when in season. They sell their own homemade foods in the freezer section including breaded vegetables, taco sticks, and buffalo chicken crunch rolls. They have their own frozen ready-made meals and even homemade pierogies. They also sell brand name products just as any grocery store would have. The small store is great for browsing the aisles and taking in the history with displays of antique items once used more than 75 years ago. There’s even a collection of arrowheads and axes from Louis’ collection, assorted tools and promotional products they once gave to customers years ago.
It’s like grocery shopping in a museum. While perusing the displays, pick up some smoked beef sticks, smoked cheeses or meals made at the store, and of course, purchase some of their famous brats.
The store is located at 71 E. High St., in Wheatfield. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon. Their celebration sale begins on April 18, and runs through April 22. They will give away three Blackstone 36” griddles. Enjoy free hot dogs at the park on Saturday as well and celebrate the milestone with the Stowers family.