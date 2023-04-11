WHEATFIELD — Stowers & Son Market is celebrating their 75th year in business next week with a big sale and celebration at Centennial Park on Saturday, April 22. The business is now in the hands of its fourth generation owner, Jeff Stowers, who took over the store in 2013.

Customers are treated to displays of the store’s history as they shop the aisles including photos and newspaper articles about the business that started with Cecil Stowers in 1948. Cecil Stowers is the great-grandfather of Jeff Stowers. Cecil’s son Louis took over in 1963 when his father retired. Louis ran the store from 1963 until retiring in 1992, and his son Louie then took over until he retired in 2013 and Jeff became the owner.