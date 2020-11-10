INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers considering traveling over the holidays now have further reason to feel confident in the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). Not only is the Indy airport noted as one of the cleanest in North America, now it is one of only eight airports in the United States to receive an industry-leading designation as a healthy airport in response to the pandemic.
Airports Council International has certified the Indy airport with its Airport Health Accreditation. The program assesses an airport’s compliance with new health measures and procedures, which include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.
“With airlines offering low airfares right now, some travelers will look to take advantage of those opportunities over the holiday season,” said Mario Rodriguez, IAA executive director. “We want them to know about this unique designation, and that when they are traveling through our airport, our dedicated staff is doing everything possible to ensure their health and safety.”
Since March, the Indianapolis Airport Authority has implemented an abundance of measures throughout the terminal and airport campus to protect the traveling public, such as installing ‘Be KIND, stay six feet behind’ ground markings and signage to guide passengers in social distancing, providing additional hand sanitizing stations for customer convenience, erecting Plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas, increasing cleaning frequency in high-congregation areas such as Civic Plaza, baggage claim and gate seating areas, deep cleaning public restrooms hourly using hospital-grade disinfectant, increasing cleaning and sanitization of shuttle buses including luggage storage areas and handrails, and implementing touchless payment procedures wherever possible. In addition, the airport follows Marion County Public Health Department’s guidance, including requiring workers, passengers, and visitors to wear face coverings or masks and reopening staged guidelines advising retailers, restaurants, and bars inside the airport.
“This designation is significant among airports, and it is a testament to our employees who have worked diligently since the pandemic emerged to help keep the airport clean and as safe as possible for the traveling public,” said Keith Berlen, IAA senior director of operations and public safety. “They are among the heroes in this unprecedented time.”
The ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation was developed in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, and is consistent with recommendations and industry priorities put forward by Airports Council International – North America’s Airport Industry Recovery Advisory Panel. As part of the accreditation, IAA will complete an ongoing self-assessment and quality assurance to ensure a cycle of continuous improvement, as situations and requirements evolve.
“By earning their ACI Airport Health Accreditation, Indianapolis International Airport has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting passengers and airport workers and limiting the spread of COVID-19. We are proud to recognize Indianapolis International Airport’s Airport Health Accreditation,” said ACI-North America President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. Burke.
ACI’s World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said the sustained global recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will require a consistent and globally coordinated approach that fosters confidence in aviation. “I am very impressed in how the Indianapolis International Airport has swiftly adapted to new realities to introduce new measures based on globally consistent protocols,” said Felipe de Oliveira.
To learn more about what the Indy airport’s airline, car rental and Transportation Safety Administration partners are also doing to ensure traveler safety, and for more airport travel tips for the current environment, visit IND.com/COVID19.