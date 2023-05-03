Negele

State Rep. Sharon Negele

 Jonathan Hawkins Photography

STATEHOUSE (May 3, 2023) – Authored in response to a situation in Benton County, State Rep. Sharon Negele’s (R-Attica) bill protecting local taxpayers and communities with wind farms from unexpected and drastic drops in property tax revenue is now law.

Currently, the county is responsible for assessing the property under a wind turbine, but the wind turbines are valued by the owner and reported annually to the Department of Local Government Finance. A formula is used to determine a depreciation schedule of the property for federal tax deduction purposes. When a wind farm is purchased, the federal depreciation schedule is updated to include new federal incentives, which can cause a drastic reduction in value resulting in a much lower assessed value.