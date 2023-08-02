INDIANAPOLIS — The grounds of the America Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis will be the site of the largest single-day cornhole tournament in the country. The first Indy Cornhole Classic: Throwing for Veterans will take place on Aug. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m., and organizers are inviting cornhole enthusiasts from across the state to participate.
“Right now, the current record for a single-day cornhole tournament is held by the Iowa State Fair,” said Blaine Zimmerman, president and CEO of INVets and Indiana War Memorial Foundation board member. “We are welcoming all players, no matter their skill level, to come out and play in support of a great cause. We would love to see a huge event.”
Presented by INVets and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), proceeds from the event will benefit the Indiana War Memorials Foundation. These funds help support, maintain, and program the many monuments and memorials that honor veterans.
“The best part of this tournament is that participation makes a direct, positive impact on the lives of our veterans and their families,” said Brig. Gen. J. Stewart Goodwin USAF, Ret., Executive Director of the Indiana War Memorials Commission. “The funds raised here will go a long way in supporting and maintaining the beautiful monuments and memorials that pay tribute to the brave men and women who’ve served our nation over the years.”
Every level of cornhole player, from competitive to recreational, will have an opportunity to compete for prizes. Cash prizes will be awarded to cornholers who play at the competitive level. Recreational cornhole players can vie for an array of donated prizes. The entrance fee is $70 for the competitive level and $40 for the recreational. Players can compete at the competitive or recreational level, but not both. At least one person from each team must pre-register on the free Scoreholio app after tickets have been purchased through Eventbrite.
In addition to the cornhole tournament, there will be a family-friendly festival in Veterans Memorial Plaza with free games and activities and a “mess hall” on North Street that will have food trucks, a silent auction, and adult-beverage vendors. Attending the festival is free.
The Indiana War Memorial Museum, located at 55 E. Michigan Street, will also be open to the public 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free 30,000 square-foot museum boasts three floors of beautiful exhibits, with an interior and exterior designed to honor and remember Indiana’s veterans. Learn more here.
“The National Guard is bringing their inflatable obstacle course which is fun for everybody. People will be able to play cornhole against Rowdie the mascot for the Indianapolis Indians and Sting Ray Robb, a rookie IndyCar driver. People can meet them and get their autographs,” said Zimmerman.
The Indy Cornhole Classic is managed by Custom Cornhole, an organization that has organized more than 1,500 tournaments in 17 years.
The event is outdoors with a rain date of August 20.