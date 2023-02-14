FSSA logo

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022 Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.

“In 2022, assistance locating housing was the number one concern of callers to Indiana 211, along with utility assistance and help feeding their families,” said Tara Morse, Executive Director of Indiana 211. “But what many Hoosiers don’t realize is that they can call for everyday information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job training or find free tax filing support.”

