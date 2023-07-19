Medicaid is the primary federal- and state-funded program providing comprehensive health care coverage to more than one in five low-income Americans nationwide. In fact, as of June 2023, 20% of Indiana's population is covered by Medicaid.

Combined state and federal Medicaid spending currently comprises nearly one-fifth of all personal health care spending in the U.S. This funding helps low-income Medicaid recipients pay for premiums, cost sharing and other services at hospitals, community health centers, physicians, nursing homes and community-based long-term services.

Tags