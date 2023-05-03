Kendell Culp

Kendell Culp sits in the Indiana Statehouse during his first legislative session as a State Representative.

 FILE PHOTO

STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Kendell Culp's (R-Rensselaer) pair of bills will work together to help uncover why Indiana is losing prime farmland and what can be done about it are now laws.

With House Enrolled Act 1557, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will conduct an inventory of all the farmland lost in the state between 2010 and 2022, and identify the causes of the losses.