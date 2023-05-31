INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) is hosting its 20th Annual Race Away From Domestic Violence on June 3, 2023. Over 250 participants will line up to run, walk or roll in support of survivors of domestic violence. The race starts at the Indianapolis City Market, giving racers a scenic view of downtown Indianapolis as they move through the race route.
As of June 1, ICADV has raised over $15,000 for survivors through fundraising and registration. The money raised will be allocated to ICADV’s member programs for distribution to survivors and programs aiding survivors.
Laura Berry, Executive Director of ICADV, said, “We are thankful to our Hoosier community for continuing to support survivors over the past 20 years. We are constantly amazed by our community members, and we couldn’t do this without them.”
The first Race Away From Domestic Violence began in 2003 and only had one participant – Richard Propes. He was participating in the Tenderness Tour, in which Propes would wheel one mile for every child that died from abuse in Indiana cities, and he connected with ICADV with the interest of supporting survivors on his Tour. From one participant to over 250, the ICADV continues to support survivors and victims of domestic violence – until the violence ends.
About Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Since its beginning in 1980, the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has worked to ensure survivors of intimate partner violence have the services they need to become safe and empowered. ICADV works to eliminate domestic violence through the implementation of prevention programs and public awareness in communities and schools, through advocacy for system and societal change, and through the influencing of public policy and the allocation of resources.