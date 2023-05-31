INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) is hosting its 20th Annual Race Away From Domestic Violence on June 3, 2023. Over 250 participants will line up to run, walk or roll in support of survivors of domestic violence. The race starts at the Indianapolis City Market, giving racers a scenic view of downtown Indianapolis as they move through the race route.

As of June 1, ICADV has raised over $15,000 for survivors through fundraising and registration. The money raised will be allocated to ICADV’s member programs for distribution to survivors and programs aiding survivors.

