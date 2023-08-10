Official detour

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be conducting seal coating operations resulting in a road closure on State Road 10 beginning on or after Monday, August 14.

State Road 10 will be closed between U.S. 41 and C.R. 600 E/C.R. 1200 W for approximately two days. The official detour for this closure will follow I-65, State Road 2, and U.S. 41.

