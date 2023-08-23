WHEATFIELD — A resident of Wheatfield spoke to the town council at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17 in regards to the mural on the town hall that depicts a snake and a mouse. She said she was concerned that the painting is outside the school. “I think there could have been something that better represents our community,” she said.
She asked if there was a contract that it has to stay up. Council President Robin Gear said there is a five year contract for the mural to remain, and he, at first, did not like the mural either. He said he didn’t totally disagree with her and that he had questioned it at first too. He spoke with Cameron Moberg, who was the curator for the artists as well as one of the artists who painted the murals in town. After speaking with Moberg, Gear said he researched the artist, Emily Ding. “I’ve come to believe that she was not trying to be nefarious here or do anything to anger the community. She has expressed that she’s hurt that it’s not liked as well as her other paintings,” he said.
The resident mentioned there were others who did not like it either. “I find it interesting that there’s not too many people here because in the community, I’m hearing a lot of comments about it,” she said.
Gear said the town council meeting is the “forum to come and express” their concerns, but she was the only one there. Two others then said they also do not like the mural. He said he went to the celebration for the murals and with over 100 people present, he did not hear any negative remarks. “Virtually everyone there liked it,” he said.
“You might not come to celebrate something that you might not agree with,” the resident responded. She also asked why local artists weren’t asked to do a mural.
Sara DeYoung, executive director for the Economic Development Organization and part of the tourism board for the county, explained they chose Wheatfield to bring more people to the town. She said Moberg brings people from all over the country and the world to create the large paintings. She said Ding meant the mural to be a “playful interaction” between the snake and the mouse.
Ryan Preston, who is part the Ren Art Walk organization, said he has worked with the mural artists for many years. He said the intent of the murals is to bring people that are not from this community to come to the community and boost tourism. “That is why some of the funding comes from Jasper County Tourism,” he explained. There are local artists from Indiana as well as global and US artists he said. They choose artists that have a following.
Gear said in the future they can use local artists and that this was privately funded and organized. He looked at murals by the artists and said he like them. He also said he doesn’t want Wheatfield to be known as the “snake and rodent” town either. “It is a well done piece of art regardless of what it is,” he said.
He didn’t think the murals will bring in hundreds of people. He saw it as a way to “lift and unite the community, but the snake doesn’t do that,” he said.
Councilwoman Melanie Way said art is to create conversations. Gear said it should not create controversy. He said there are people who felt like their opinions didn’t matter because it’s done and there’s nothing they can do about it. It sounded like they were being told, “You don’t have to like it but you do have to live with it,” he said. “I don’t necessarily agree with that either. I do think there can be bad art, but I don’t think this is bad art. I think Emily made a mistake in her subject matter for our community.”
Councilwoman Diane Borg agreed. “I think it would be really helpful. What helped me, because I really don’t care for that for my own personal reasons and such, but when I heard the heart of the curator and the heart of the artist, that really changed my perspective,” she said.
There is a video that has the artists speaking about it and Preston offered it should be put out for the public.
“That’s just the way it stands right now,” Gear said. “I’m sorry that’s not going to make you happy, but that’s where it stands.”
Preliminary resolution adopted for Wheatfield Grain’s tax abatement application
Before the regular meeting started, a short public hearing was held for the application from Wheatfield Grain for a tax abatement. The application is available for review at the county assessor’s office. Wheatfield Grain intends to revitalize property located in Wheatfield, and are asking for an abatement on the property that will benefit the community.
There were no public comments regarding the resolution.
The resolution declares the area as a revitalization area which the council approved after the hearing.