RENSSELAER — The Core building on the Saint Joseph’s College campus had a new heating, venting and cooling system installed recently.
The SJC board of trustees agreed to install a new HVAC system as part of the rebuilding efforts at the college.
With the installation, the Core building becomes the first building on the main campus to be removed from the old boiler system.
The building is now energy independent from the rest of campus resulting in significant heating and cooling cost savings, said SJC officials. The new system will be fueled by natural gas from the City of Rensselaer.
College officials also announced that six students who recently completed classes to receive Certified Clinical Medical Assistant certificates passed their certification exams.
One student completed the Certified Phlebotomy Technician class and recently interviewed for a phlebotomist position at IU White Memorial Hospital.
According to the college, one CCMA graduate has enrolled to further her medical education as an LPN at Ivy Tech. Another graduate, who was a SJC student before the college suspended operations, stated she was “skeptical at first, but is so happy she enrolled,” SJC said in its September newsletter.
Another student is working at a doctor’s office in Rensselaer and will earn a pay increase from her employer after transitioning to a medical assistant.
The college is currently accepting students for its next round of medical assistant courses in October. For more information about the program, visit www.saintjoe.edu.
The college also announced the hiring of a new program coordinator. Hali Chapman, a registered medical assistant, will undertake a variety of administrative and program management tasks in support of the college’s healthcare program and other programming.
Chapman worked at Franciscan Physician Network for nearly six years and was on its employee engagement committee for two years.
She obtained her medical assistant certificate from Brown Mackie College in Merrillville. While working full-time as an MA, she obtained her associate’s degree in business administration with certification in Human Resources Management.
“With Chapman’s expertise, Saint Joe is looking to grow the healthcare certification program and continue to provide a high quality education,” said SJC officials.