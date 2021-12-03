RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College officials will introduce three new university/college partnerships in the new year.
The University of Saint Thomas (Houston), Calumet College of Saint Joseph and St. Mary of the Woods College will provide a handful of programs at the college beginning this winter, including cybersecurity, business classes and a variety of health care programs.
Saint Thomas and Calumet College will offer their first courses for free with the ongoing tuition for these programs to be affordable for all students in the future. Scholarships will also be available.
Some courses meet at the new academic center in the Core Building in the center of campus with some available online. There is also a mixture of in-class and online courses available.
For more information on class/program selection, contact Hali Chapman at (219) 866-6000, extension 2022.
SJC continues to provide career-oriented education in its “128 Plan,” including health care certification programs that have become popular. These programs include American Red Cross Billing and Coding, EKG, Certified Nursing Assistant, Clinical Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy.
Over 60 students have graduated with health care certifications since the reopening of the campus, with 21 students currently participating in those classes.
Ivy Tech also has a presence on the SJC campus, offering general education classes such as “Introduction to Interpersonal Communications,” “English Composition,” “Introduction to Teaching,” and “Quantitative Reasoning.”
Additional career certification programs are under development, according to SJC officials, who have invited additional institutions to offer their programs on the Rensselaer campus.
“A lot has been learned since 2017 has happened in the world of higher education,” SJC said on its website. “For example, the road back is not as easy as turning a switch and resuming operations. It is a long and difficult process — as it should be. Saint Joseph’s College is dedicated to returning accredited programs to the Rensselaer campus.”
The college continues to rebound from its decision to close its doors in 2017 due to financial woes. Its three-year plan, released in 2020, includes hosting degree programs from other schools starting in fall of 2021 and building activity and student traffic on the 180-acre campus over the next three years before beginning the application process by spring 2024 to reclaim accreditation the college relinquished due to large debt and declining enrollment.
College officials asked local communities and alumni to donate monies to SJC ahead of the Giving Tuesday event on Nov. 30.
“A theme developed to in 2017 that the college would be like the Phoenix rising from the ashes,” SJC said in its November newsletter. “What’s going on now is a testament to the Phoenix beginning to rise. Saint Joseph’s College looks forward to community support and partnership as we make this a state-of-the-art institution for the 21st century.”