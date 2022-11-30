A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 177 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.
Jerry is missing from DeMotte, which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at 11:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jerry Peyton, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.