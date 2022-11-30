Missing

Jerry Peyton

 McCawley, Chris

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 177 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.

