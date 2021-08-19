WHEATFIELD — The National Center of Health Statistics states that motor vehicle accidents cause the most deaths for children ages 3-14.
The National High Traffic and Safety Administration reports that five percent of all hit pedestrians die when hit by cars traveling under 20 miles an hour.
Recently, the Town of Wheatfield implemented more “Slow Down Children at Play Signs.” There are eight of them placed around Wheatfield.
The signs are on Center Street, High Street, Pearl Street, Hoehn Street, Penn Street, 50 West and near State Road 49.
The signs are primarily near the town park and the elementary school.
Wheatfield Town Clerk Deborah Noberg said town residents requested these signs be implemented.
“There are a lot of kids that walk to school,” said Noberg. ”We’re trying to get everyone to slow down.”
If community members are concerned about an issue they can call the Wheatfield Town Hall, send an email or go to town hall meetings.
“Residents should do all of the above,” Noberg added.
The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce’s website is currently being revamped, but the Chamber can still be reached by email or phone number at (219) 965-3119.