DEMOTTE — On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) made a pop-in appearance at Yesteryear's Market in DeMotte. Braun sat and chewed the fat, as well as some delicious meats and cheeses, with area residents while answering questions.
The appearance was part of Braun's annual 92-County Tour, making an appearance or two in every county in Indiana.
"I do it every year," said Braun. "It's part of our focus to keep our pulse on and touch base with our constituents. It helps keep you grounded."
Upon arriving, Braun first took a tour of Yesteryear's with owner and operator Wyatt McCloskey, taking time to meet the employees and thoroughly examine the small specialty meat shop.
The turnout for the event was much smaller possibly due to the late announcement of the appearance combined with the massive heat wave that hit the area. A few local residents were there as well as a childhood friend of McCloskey's who drove in for the event. Braun pulled up a chair and sat with those present around a plate of snacks and basically held court for the next hour.
Braun talked about his business background, comparing himself to other lawmakers in Washington D.C., both Republican and Democrat.
"Most of them are lawyers who went right into politics. I grew up in this environment, running both businesses and farms," Braun said. "Many of those in the Capitol don't seem to understand economics. No one is paying any attention to the finances. We're borrowing trillions a year."
"No one wants to deal with the deficit," he continued. "They just keep kicking it down the road and it's not just one side. Many of my colleagues won't budge on military spending."
Tim Belstra asked if Braun thought that it was turning around in D.C. and Braun quickly answered no. He talked about America's indebtedness to other countries and how, luckily, it is spread out over many countries but the bills are going to eventually come due.
Braun answered questions from those there and, in turn, asked some questions of his own to everyone around the table.
He talked about the current agriculture bill and the move to decouple Ag from nutrition which he believes is a mistake.
In response to a question, Braun expressed his concerns about the conflict in the Ukraine.
"If NATO goes in, it's another Afghanistan," said Braun. "We are already footing much of the bill."
Braun wrapped up the meeting after gauging everyone's opinion on the upcoming election.
"It's an interesting time to be in D.C." he said.
As far as his own future, Braun was very clear that he wants to be the governor of Indiana.
"I just decided not to burn another six years in D.C. As governor, I can set an agenda and get things done," said Braun, before heading off to Munster for another meet and greet.