DEMOTTE — Wednesday morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the truck stop and when the driver went outside, his semi-truck was missing.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the vehicle was at another truck stop located in Remington. This truck stop is approximately 30 miles south of where the original theft took place. Officers soon determined that the vehicle was again traveling south on I-65 and notified troopers at the Lafayette Post.

