Girls BSA Troop 177

Girls in BSA Troop 177 are (front row) Isabella Spath, Jane Sears, Maggie Justice, Greta Hase, (back) Mila Lee, Grace McCully, Sophia Gray, kaylie Volk and Maleah Gray. The girls will be hosting the "Murder at the Fairchild House" on Saturday, Feb. 11, a murder mystery lunch or dinner.

DEMOTTE — An all-girls troop of the Boy Scouts of America are planning a murder mystery dinner at the Fairchild House titled, “Murder at the Fairchild House.” The troop, called Scouts BSA Troop 177, were chartered in 2019, and recently moved meetings to the First Church on the corner of US 231 and State Rd. 10. The troop is part of the Boy Scouts, but the troop is not co-ed. Boys and girls have separate troops and leaders, but follow the same guidelines for earning badges and rank.

After growing as a troop, the scouts needed a trailer to carry their camping and other equipment. They received a grant that paid for half of the cost of the trailer and began fund raising for the other half. The dinner and murder mystery is one of the those. And if all goes well, they hope to make it an annual event.

