Girls in BSA Troop 177 are (front row) Isabella Spath, Jane Sears, Maggie Justice, Greta Hase, (back) Mila Lee, Grace McCully, Sophia Gray, kaylie Volk and Maleah Gray. The girls will be hosting the "Murder at the Fairchild House" on Saturday, Feb. 11, a murder mystery lunch or dinner.
DEMOTTE — An all-girls troop of the Boy Scouts of America are planning a murder mystery dinner at the Fairchild House titled, “Murder at the Fairchild House.” The troop, called Scouts BSA Troop 177, were chartered in 2019, and recently moved meetings to the First Church on the corner of US 231 and State Rd. 10. The troop is part of the Boy Scouts, but the troop is not co-ed. Boys and girls have separate troops and leaders, but follow the same guidelines for earning badges and rank.
After growing as a troop, the scouts needed a trailer to carry their camping and other equipment. They received a grant that paid for half of the cost of the trailer and began fund raising for the other half. The dinner and murder mystery is one of the those. And if all goes well, they hope to make it an annual event.
The troop has two chances for guests to enjoy and participate in the mystery. They are offering a lunch and a dinner, each with a different menu. Order by Jan. 26, to receive a list of characters from which to choose as your part for the mystery. Fill character roles will be emailed to guests on Feb. 2 and the lunch and dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. The entire meal and mystery will last about two and a half hours.
The meals begin with hors d’oeuvres, salad and breadsticks, followed by the main meal. For the lunch, the girls will be serving either chicken Alfredo or meatball mostaccioli. For the dinner, the menu includes chicken parmesan or pork chops. Dessert is cookie a-la-mode or brownie. The meal is catered by SP-19.
The event begins with a meet and greet, where information is given while guest enjoy the hors d’oeuvres served by the scouts. During the entree, guest will be encouraged to discuss clues they’ve received and by the end of dessert, according to Troop Leader Linda Gunter, guests should be coming up with the culprit. After dessert, they will have the big reveal and guests will have an opportunity for some photos.
The troop will be on hand to serve the food and assist the guests with their quest to find the killer. The mystery is based on the “Murder in Manhattan” play, but has been adapted to fit the Fairchild House and the DeMotte area. Characters are coming to a party thrown by a real estate tycoon to celebrate his 25 years of success in the business. His guests include scheming socialites, fashion designers, family members, friends and the catering staff. There are 25 characters for guests to portray and 30 tickets available per meal.
The girls have already begun to sell tickets and they are going fast. To order tickets for either lunch or dinner, contact Gunter by email at linda-gunter@comcast.net or call her at 219-863-7711. Tickets for lunch are $30 or two for $50 and dinner is $40 or two for $75, cash or check accepted.
The Fairchild House is located at 212 9th St. SW, across from the library. The house is available for rent for events and gatherings. Fairchild House Association is offering the use of the facility rent free while the girls will help by doing a service project for the house and/or its grounds.
The girls had a great time doing a practice run on the mystery and are ready to help the guests. The members of the troop come from DeMotte, Wheatfield, Roselawn and even Rensselaer. They are a part of the Sagamore Council. There are currently nine members with three more joining in March and more are welcome to join. They meet at First Church and the leaders are Gunter, Karly Volk - assistant leader, and Scout Master Brandt Short. There is also a boys’ troop that meets at the church also. Gunter explained there are rules for the girls’ troops to keep them safe. A female leader has to be present. One of the girls in the troop started as a Cub Scout, and plans to go through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout.
Boy Scouts of America began to allow girls in troops in 2018. The boys and the girls will join at certain functions including the Memorial Day Service with the American Legion and the scouts’ annual food drive. “We are separate, but we do work together,” Gunter said.