DEMOTTE — During the virtual meeting of the DeMotte Town Council, Boy Scout Henry Hase asked the board for permission to install three flagpoles at Spencer Park to fulfill requirements he needs to earn his Eagle Scout badge. Hase plans to build the three poles on the west side of the band shell with a total cost of the project estimated at $12,000 to $15,000. He and his troop will hold fundraisers to help pay for the project.
Councilman Dale Eenigenburg asked about lighting. Hase said his plan includes two lights for each flagpole. The board gave him the go-ahead on his project.
As the Town of DeMotte and NORWEJ (water board) progress on the expansion project, Town Manager Heather Tokarz reported that she and engineer Daryl Knip are working on paperwork for the State Revolving Fund. She said things are “going along quite smoothly.”
Knip told the board the bid for the sewer expansion to the industrial park east of town should begin before the end of the year. The sewer will service the planned water treatment plant that is also part of the water expansion project that also includes extending water and sewer service to the I-65/SR 10 corridor and the interstate rest areas north of the state highway.
The board approved a resolution to refund the payroll for public safety when it is received from the state as part of the CARES Act reimbursement dollars. Tokarz said the town will be reimbursed for $106,600. DeMotte Police Chief Tom Jarrette said all officers had completed their annual training requirements despite the difficulties due to the pandemic.
Street Department Director Jeff Powers said they had the “best year ever for the leaf program.” He said they didn’t miss a single day due to rain, and the leaves dropped early this year. “We had a great team,” he said. He expected to finish up with the leaf program by Thanksgiving.
The board passed a resolution to transfer $150,000 to the town’s rainy day fund, and a budget reduction resolution, which is normally done at the end of the year. The council all expressed hope to be able to meet in person for the December meeting, which will be Dec. 28.