WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The board met on Tuesday instead of Monday due to fall break. After the meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silent meditation and the reading of the mission statement, the students of the month for the high school were recognized.
The students of the month were: Business - Aidan Bailey; CTE Human Services - Emily Bellamy; Fine Arts - Madison Grass; Foreign Language - Alexis Donnowitz; Language Arts - Emma Helms; Mathematics - Matthew Gallo; APC/PE/Health - Allison Rushmore; Science - Lyndsey Sipe, Jillian Berndt and Olivia Misch; Social Studies - Alexis Brockway and Technology - Brayden Swallow.
Assistant superintendent Allisa Schnick, shared COVID FAQ information. She reviewed each question that was covered in the FAQ document and noted that additional questions will be added as needed. Board president Jill Duttlinger opened the floor for public comment.
Kristin Bristol questioned the answer to the first question on the FAQ list presented and stated she does not believe there is a law regarding masks and quarantining but that it is a governor’s order and not a law based on how the legislative process works. She would like to know the method-based research used in regards to the effects of masks and contact tracing.
Lisa Stidham stated that when her son asked for a mask in school he was told that if he came down one more time he would be facing detention. She also stated that she advised her son to wear his mask below his nose if he was having a hard time breathing. Stidham would like to know how the school is posting who got sick while quarantining, where the statistics are coming from, and why the school is choosing to do this.
Denise Ogorek thanked the board for saying the Pledge of Allegiance. She stated that "we are struggling as a nation." She also stated that her research shows the COVID virus gets through cloth and paper masks. She asked who is monitoring the physiological and psychological adverse effects of mask-wearing on students and she read a list of facts taken from her research.
Holly Ogorek, the mother of a second-grader, questioned how teachers are educated on how to handle the quarantine process and positive cases. She stated that how her son’s teacher handled it recently “sucked”. According to her, the teacher lined students up and told them they had won a prize when they were being quarantined instead. She asked how many kids became positive during quarantine as a result of exposure. She stated that masks are constricting, cause a lack of oxygen, and keep kids from being kids.
After the public comment session, the board approved the minutes of the regular meeting on Sept. 27, 2021, as well as Corporation Claims in the amount of $1,659,096.41 and Cafeteria Claims in the amount of $141,182.46.
Ryan Barton, from Barton.Coe.Vilamaa, spoke regarding the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School boiler replacement project. He stated that two bids were received, with the lowest bid being from D.A. Dodd Mechanical Contractor. Barton answered questions regarding the time frame for replacement and the fact that they will replace the current two boilers, one at a time, so the building will never be without HVAC service.
Superintendent Don Street then reviewed the first reading of the NEOLA/Board policies.
The resignations of Wheatfield Elementary sweeper Kathy Hamstra and Kankakee Valley High School janitor Kathryn Pollock were approved, as were the appointments of Sydney Livengood as Kankakee Valley Intermediate School 4th/5th grade intramural boys basketball coach and Brian Lilley as KVIS 4th/5th grade intramural boys basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Derek Hartwig and Jeremy Rozhon were approved as KVHS weight room coordinators, splitting the salary 50/50.
The board aproved the following certified recommendations: Katrina VanderWoude as KVMS Alternative School teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year due to a temporary move within the district; and, Jeremy Rozhon to continue as KVHS physical education teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year filling a vacancy due to a resignation.
The board approved the following classified recommendations: Trisha Vargas as Kankakee Valley High School Special Education aide filling a vacancy due to a resignation; Amanda Goggans to continue as DeMotte Elementary School Instructional aide, effective Oct. 19-Dec. 22, 2021 filling a vacancy due to a temporary transfer; Anita Bailey as WES sweeper, effective Oct. 19, 2021 filling a vacancy due to a resignation; and Mary Schmidt as a bus aide effective Oct. 26, 2021 filling a new position.
The Board of Education conducted a Public Hearing on the Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement, in accordance with IC 20-29-6-19(c), and heard no patrons who spoke regarding the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement. The board approved to ratify the Bargaining Agreement that has been reached between the representatives of the board and KV Teachers’ Association. Superintendent Street, thanked the bargaining team for its professionalism displayed throughout the negotiations.
They also approved a one-time stipend per attachment from ESSER III Funds for employees that worked during the 2020-2021 school year at KVSC and are currently employed during the 2021-2022 school year at KVSC for documented additional work beyond their normal scope of employment as a result of COVID.
The purchase of window coverings for the classroom door windows from Stealth Shield at a total cost of $8,532.52 was approved. This will be part of the matching amount for the school safety grant.
The board approved the addition of a Before School Care Aide at the Kankakee Valley Before-School Care Program due to student enrollment numbers.
The purchase of 200 Apple iPad Mini tablet devices for the DeMotte kindergarten class for $88,800 with $80,000 to be reimbursed to the district through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund was approved. The remaining $8,800.00 will be paid from the DES Educational Hardware budget. This upgrade will replace the current, older devices, which cannot run the current version of iPad OS. Two hundred MaxCases Shield Extreme protective cases will also be purchased for $5,000 as the new iPad Mini tablets are a different size than the previous ones used.
Several adjustments in hourly employees’ hours were also approved as well as the elimination of one 29-hour sweeper positions at WES.
The addition of a Special Education bus route to support the needs of the growing number of students in DeMotte that require Special Education transportation and the addition of one Special Education bus aide were both approved.
Several maintenance issues and contracts were discussed and approved as were several field trip and facility usage requests.
Board member Stephen Eastridge resigned due to his family’s relocating out of the school district. The corporation is currently looking to fill Eastridge's seat.