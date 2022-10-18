My name is Evelyn (Evie) Parrish and I am one of the candidates for the at-large position on the Kankakee Valley School Board. I have been a member of the DeMotte/Wheatfield community for over 20 years, spending the first part in DeMotte, then moving to Wheatfield in 2013. I graduated from Hebron High School in 2000, obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from IUN in 2005, and a Master of Library and Information Science degree from IUPUI in 2015. I have worked for the Jasper County Public Library (both DeMotte and Wheatfield branches) since 2005 and have been the managing librarian at Wheatfield since 2014. I have been an active member of the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce, Grace Church, Upward/First Hoops Basketball, Celebrate Recovery, and more.
I am the mother of two daughters who attend Kankakee Valley Schools – my daughter, Kylie, is a freshman at the high school and my daughter, Aubree, is a 6th grader at the middle school. Both are honor students and participate in a variety of sports/extracurriculars. I also have two step-daughters – Ariana is 26 years old, a former Marine and current college student and independent consultant living in Tennessee, and Emma is a junior at Rensselaer Central High School. My husband, Mike, works for the Newton County Health Department and has his own business doing nuisance control. When not working or volunteering, I enjoy spending time with my family, camping, reading, and relaxing.