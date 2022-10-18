My name is Dan Wireman and I am running for KV School Board at Large in the upcoming elections. I am asking for your support by voting for me on Nov. 8 elections.
Many of you may already know me but for those of you that I haven't had the pleasure of meeting yet, here is a little about myself.
I have been a resident of Jasper County for over 42 years. I am married to Kristy Wireman and we have two young daughters who are in the KV school system. I grew up near Wheatfield and graduated from West Central Jr.-Sr. high school. After high school, I pursued a career with local construction companies as a residential carpenter, building numerous homes in our community. I eventually joined the IKORCC carpenters union local 599 and have been a member for the past 12 years.
On my free time I enjoy:
--Spending time with my family
--Camping, nature, wildlife
--Coaching for Demotte Little League
--Watching dirt car racing and working on vehicles
Although this is a new venture for me, I am very passionate and excited to have an opportunity to serve our community as a KV school board member. If I have the privilege of being elected as KV School Board at Large, I will strive to do my best to not only be a voice and advocate for my children, but for all of the students, parents, and teachers in our school district.
Thank you for taking the time to learn more about me.