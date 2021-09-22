WHEATFIELD — Over 150 vehicles braved the extreme heat to help make the Sandhill Crane Car Show on Saturday, Sept 18, a runaway success.
Four special awards were presented as well as first and second in 23 categories.
Best of Show honors went to John Rans’ 1951 Oldsmobile. Rans also was honored with the trophy for Best Interior while the Best Paint Award went to Adam Howards’ black 1967 GTO and Best Engine was awarded to Paul Matis’ 1957 Ranchero.
In the Modified Pre-1950’s Class 1, Mike and Linda Unland’s 1930 Hupmobile was tops and Jim and Terry Nelsons’ 1934 Ford Tudor was runner-up. In Class 2, 1950-59 Modified, Ken Miller’s 1955 Chevrolet Belair was the top choice and Bill Shaffer’s 1955 Chevy placed second. Doug Humphrey’s 1968 Mercury Cougar was the overall winner in Class 3 1960-69 Modified, with Mike Weideman’s 1969 SS-396 in second.
In Class 4 1970-79 Modified, Mike Musall’s 1971 Chevelle was first and Terry Clarks’ 1972 Camaro was second. David Veldman took the only trophy awarded in Class 5 Modified 1980-89 with his 1981 Pontiac Trans Am.
In Class 6, 1990-99 Modified, Rockey Pollard’s 1995 Jeep Wrangler was the best, followed by the 1992 Mustang of Robert Gilmore. In Class 7, 2000-Present Modified, Pollard won his second trophy for his 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Jim Moore’s 2009 Dodge Challenger was next.
In the Modified Camaro class, Tom Gobby’s 1968 Camaro was the tops and Walt Kerns’ 1969 Camaro was second. The Modified Chevelle winner was Scott Wireman’s 1967 SS. Brian and Mary Ensign’s 1993 won the Modified Corvette Class with Greg Leek’s 1963 finishing as runner-up.
In the Modified All-Mustang class, Phil and Bev Conrad’s 2000 GT was the premier entry with Nicholas Wall’s 1993 LX coming in second.
In the Stock Pre-1950’s Class 12, the 1928 Ford Model A of William Vander Molen took the win while Barry Foster’s 1949 P;ymouth Special Deluxe placed second. Larry Belcher’s
1956 Chevy Corvette won the Stock 1950-59 Class 13 and James DeVries’ 1957 Chevy 210 Belair was second.
In Class 14, Stock 1960-69, Dennis Patton’s ‘69 Camaro Z-28 won with R. Kuhel’s 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback as runner-up. The 1971 Oldsmobile 442 of Rollin Sopher won over the second-place 1970 Dodge Challenger of Glenn Keilman in Class 15, Stock 1970-79.
Stock 1980-89 was won by George Cortin’s 1987 Camaro. The second-place trophy went to Cindy Fabish’s 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28. Gerald and Devra Mick’s 1999 Mustang GT won top honors in the Class 17 Stock 1990-99 with Mya Elf’s 1998 Corvette bubbling just under.
Class 18, Stock 2001-09, trophies went to Clyde Prince’s 2000 Monte Carlo and Herbert Dresbaugh’s 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z-28. Edgar Cangla’s 2014 Corvette Stingray Z-51 won the 2010-Present Stock Class 19. Gary Sternal’s 2011 California Special was second.
Trophies were also awarded to Specialty Classes, such as Pro-Street Class, Tractors, Trucks and Motorcycles. The Pro-Street trophy went to the 1964 Ford Falcon of Bill Carter with second going to the 1967 Camaro of Duane Waldrop. Ron Pivarnik’s 1934 Roadster Half-scale was first and Ed Nannenga’s 1949 Allis Chalmers G was second place in the tractor class.
For the trucks-only class, Bill Holland’s 1979 Dodge D-150 Lil’ Red Express took first and Chad Armalius’ 2019 F-550 Ford was second.
The last class was Motorcycles. The 2000 Ryker Cn-Am of Courtney Rice won top honors with the 2014 Harley-Davidson of Connor Felton coming in second.