WHEATFIELD — The annual celebration in honor of the Town of Wheatfield’s most well-known residents took place on Saturday, Sept. 6.
The annual Sandhill Crane Festival again flew high, attracting residents from near and far to downtown Wheatfield.
The fest, like most, offered craft booths, plenty of food options and entertainment for young and old. The event covered a four-square-block area which kept the crowd fairly spread out as they perused the offerings and looked at the vintage vehicles parked along the streets.
About 50 vendors were present with goods ranging from knitted creations to hand-made soaps to shirts and hand-carved wooden creations. One popular booth was the table-top games created by Dusty Beedle that used empty shell casing as pieces. The kids all flocked to the booth with freeze-dried candy.
As far as food items, the line was long and constant at the Smoked Food Truck and business was steady at the Wheatfield Lion’s Club Booth where fresh-grilled corn was the only item on the menu.
Families met up, split up to look around and met up again as they enjoyed the event. A live DJ played music in the town park all day and Keep the Faith Ranch from Lake Village offered pony rides and a puppy petting zoo drawing smiles from all ages.
The Festival is hosted by the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce who freely admit that it is a huge undertaking. They are looking for volunteers to step up and start the planning for next year to take some of the load off the few active members that worked so hard this year.
Anyone interested should reach out to them on facebook or call the Wheatfield Town Hall.