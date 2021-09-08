WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Sept. 18, after a year of dormancy, the Sandhill Crane Festival will again take flight as it fills the streets of downtown Wheatfield with antique cars, crafts and foods, and entertainment galore.
The fest is slated to officially open around 10 a.m. and run the entire day. The is no admission fee and there is a little something for everyone.
The event is again being run by the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce and celebrates the area’s reputation as a prime stopping place for the large Sandhill Cranes as the migrate seasonally.
Those that have attended in the past always seemed to be having a good time as they meandered through the old downtown area looking at antique cars and booths or grabbing a delicious treat from one of the many food trucks and booths in attendance.
The festival features a parade of the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars and drumline, as well as a concert in the park by the group. DJ Sean Cole will spin tunes and Country artist Billy Wayne will perform.
The car show will open for registration between 7-11 a.m., but pre-registration is recommended as the first 100 entrants will receive a goodie bag and the first 150 signed up get a dash plaque. The cost to enter is a low $15 and the registration can be found on the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The show is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles.
Reservations for craft, food and sales booths is ongoing and cost $40 for a 10-by-10 space with an additional $5 for electricity. Vendor spots can be reserved by contacting Evie Parrish at 219-689-2762 or obtaining a form from the Facebook page.
Currently there are already almost 40 vendors of varying sorts registered and more sure to come. These include craft booths ranging from homemade knives to chainsaw-carved signs and everything in between. Fraternal organizations such as the Wheatfield Lions’ Club, the Boy Scouts and the Voyagers Club will all be represented with many offering specialty food items.
The event is sponsored by corporate sponsors Jasper County REMC, NIPSCO, The Hamstra Group and Boersma Funeral Home.